Here's a step-by-step guide on using various services on new income tax e-filing portal

The income tax department on Monday launched a new e-filing portal, which is expected to make the online filing of returns and tax payment easier. The new portal—www.incometax.gov.in—has replaced the— incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in—site and can be accessed by taxpayers in various regional languages.

A host of new services have been introduced on the portal such as selection and pre-chatbot facility, multiple methods to pay taxes on the portal, enhanced help section with user manuals and videos, user-friendly dashboard, secure and multiple options for login and wizard-based assistance in ITR selection and pre-filled ITRs.

Besides, a mobile app would be made available to help taxpayers avail tax-related services on the go.

Here are the key things to know about the new income tax portal:

How to use the income tax portal?

To avail of all the services offered by the portal, a user will have to register and log in to the portal. If the individual is not a registered user of the portal, he/she can click register on the top right corner.

Already registered members can log in with their user ID and password.

The income tax department has also asked taxpayers to re-register their DSC (Digital Signature Certificate), update personal mobile number and email ID under 'primary contact', act on 'pending action', if any, and respond to 'outstanding demand'.

The portal has separate tabs for different categories of taxpayers, like individual, company, non-company and tax professionals.

What are the additional features of the new portal?

The new portal has a drop-down menu for taxpayers for checking instructions on ITR filing, refund status and tax slabs. The new site also has detailed user manuals, FAQs and videos to help taxpayers understand various services available on the portal.

Besides, a chatbot and helpline have been provided for guided assistance.

Once a registered user logs in to the portal, the dashboard would show details of e-proceedings, response to outstanding demands, if any, and also annual information statement under the 'pending actions' tab.

What are the new options for filing ITR on the new portal?

The I-T department has encouraged taxpayers to update their profiles to avail accurate pre-filled ITRs and enhanced user experience.

On the top of the new website, one can find the tab to access individual-based help content. Clicking on the application tab takes an individual to view guidance on how to file ITRs and applicable forms for the same. Deductions, refund status, tax slab and other related information are also present there.

What experts think about the new portal?

According to Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India, the initiative of the tax department to make the tax portal friendly and easier to navigate is applaudable.

"The videos, FAQ and various tutorials and the ITR preparation software to ease the discomfort of new taxpayers who may not be computer savvy is a good start. While it is early to comment on the ease of use for which one needs to access the portal, the portal does indicate issuance of quicker tax return processing and faster refunds which is a welcome step," said Raote.