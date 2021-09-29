SBI extends special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens till March 22; details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended its 'Wecare senior citizens' term deposit scheme till March 31, 2022. Originally rolled out in May 2020, the deadline for this special fixed deposit scheme has been extended on several occasions in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the "Special SBI Wecare" deposit for senior citizens, an additional premium of 30 bps (basis points) over and above the existing 50 bps is paid. Introduced in the retail term deposit (TD) segment, the scheme holds good only for a tenure of five years and above, experts opine.

Here are key things to know about SBI's Wecare deposit scheme:

Eligibility

Only resident senior citizens aged sixty years and above are eligible to invest in SBI's Wecare deposit scheme

Interest rates

SBI's special FD scheme offers 6.5 percent interest rate.

On the other hand, SBI under the general public currently offers 5.4 percent interest rate on their fixed deposits for five years and above. A senior citizen opting for the general fixed deposit scheme is offered 6.20 percent.

Tenure

In SBI's special FD scheme , one can invest for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years.

Premature withdrawal

Premature withdrawal in the case of SBI's Wecare scheme means the investment will fetch only 6.20 percent.

Apart from SBI, lenders like HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank had also introduced this special FD scheme for senior citizens and extended it several times since then.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.