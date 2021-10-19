Starting today, banks to remain shut for 5 days this week

Public and private sector banks across the country will remain shut for five days this week. If you are planning to visit a bank this week, note these dates to avoid any inconvenience.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets - holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and holiday for Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks, including public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country, will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Apart from listed holidays, banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all on Sundays.

However, bank holidays vary from one state to another. Here's a full list of bank holidays for this week:

1) October 19:

Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday)/Baravafat/(Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

2) October 20: Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

3) October 22: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

4) October 23: 4th Saturday

5) October 24: Sunday

Meanwhile, ATMs will continue to operate without any disruption during the above-mentioned bank holidays.