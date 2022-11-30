Star Health launches 'Out Patient Care' insurance policy — Key things to know

The customer can buy the policy on an individual or floater basis and can cover up to 6 family members. The minimum entry age for adults is between 18 years to 50 years and for dependent children, from 31 days to 25 years.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd has recently launched the new 'Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy'. This policy aims at providing complete health and wellness benefit to customers at an affordable cost, with an entirely digital claims processing journey, the company said in a statement.

Today in India more than 60 percent of all health care costs are related to outpatient expenses which includes doctor consultation charges, medicines bills and lab tests. But most health insurance products address expenses only related to in-patient hospitalization leaving the customer and his family uncovered for their day to day health care expenditure. Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy was launched to bridge this gap in health cover, the company said.

"Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy is a standalone cover aimed at the overall well-being of the customer by providing access to the best Doctors, Clinics and Diagnostic Centers pan India. Once purchased, the customer can avail unlimited virtual tele-consultations, unlimited in-clinic consultation, pharmacy expenses and diagnostic tests up to the sum insured in any of the networked facilities on a cashless basis," it said.

Speaking on the policy, Vikas Sharma, Executive Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “Medical inflation has increased costs of all treatments. Today, outpatient care like consultation charges, medicine bills and diagnostics tests come at a significant cost. In most cases, these are essential treatments that a person can’t do without. Over time, this builds up to a huge cost burden for people. Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy aims to cater to every segment of the society by providing a much-needed health cover for outpatient expenses.”

Customers can opt for any of the sum insured (SI) options available that offer a cover of Rs 25,000/- Rs 50,000/-, Rs 75,000 and Rs 1,00,000/, for a policy term of 1 year.

This policy also covers pre-existing diseases after a waiting period of 1, 2 and 4 years in the Platinum, Gold and Silver plans respectively.

At the time of renewal, customers are eligible for a discount of 25 percent on premium after every block of two continuous claim free years.