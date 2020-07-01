Stamp duty on mutual funds from today; here's how it will impact investors

Investors will be required to pay stamp duty on buying mutual funds starting from today i.e. July 1. This will be applicable for systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs). However, redemption of mutual funds will not come under this.

A stamp duty of 0.005 percent will be levied on issuance of units and 0.015 percent on transfer of mutual fund units, according to JM Financials.

Stamp duty is applicable at the instance of investment i.e. buying of units.

"Hence, any transaction that results in issuance or transfer of units to the investor will be subject to stamp duty. Effectively, it will act as an entry load as allocation of units will be at net amount post deduction of stamp duty," JM Financials said.

The duty will apply to all mutual funds — debt as well as equity. However, its impact will be felt the most on debt funds, say experts.

Here's everything one needs to know about stamp duty on mutual funds:

The transactions which will attract 0.005 percent duty are:

a) Purchase of units.

b) Switch-in of units.

c) Systematic Investment or Transfer installments (SIP/STP).

d) Dividend Reinvestment of Units.

The transactions which will attract 0.015 percent duty are:

a) Buying units on stock exchange through a stock-broker e.g. ETF, closed ended schemes.

b) Off-market transfer of units i.e. transfer of units from one demat account to another demat account.

Imposition of stamp duty will impact in case of churning the portfolio, according to JM Financial report.

"It will encourage the investors to stay invested for a longer duration and not churn portfolio for higher yields. Investors in overnight/ liquid fund category with investment horizon of 7 days and below will have negative impact due to stamp duty levied," the report said.

In case of early exit from a fund, the impact of the stamp duty will be higher and it will reduce with the increase in investment horizon which essentially will reduce the churning.