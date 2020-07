The government has introduced a stamp duty of 0.005 percent on all mutual funds, including equity linked saving scheme (ELSS). This stamp duty is applicable in all cases - whether the investor schedules a weekly SIP or a monthly SIP. It is also valid in case of lump sum investment.

For investors in ELSS schemes, the new rule changes the economics slightly.

“Investors generally avail the tax advantages of ELSS schemes to invest for long term since redemption of first Rs 1 lakh is tax-free with LTCG of 10 percent on amounts greater than Rs 1 lakh in a financial year. However, with a stamp duty charge on every mutual fund buy transaction, the investor has to account for this 0.005 percent as an additional transaction cost," explains Siddharth Panjwani, chief strategy officer, Pickright Technologies.

This stamp duty is applicable on the net investment amount.

So, for example, the investor has a monthly SIP cash flow of Rs 1 lakh and the actual amount invested is Rs 99,000 after transaction costs, the stamp duty will be applicable on Rs 99,000.

The stamp duty needs to be paid as an extra payment at the time of investing.

Now, let’s understand the stamp duty calculation in case of ELSS:

According to Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax, if the actual amount invested in case of SIP is Rs 10,000 a month, the stamp duty is Rs 0.5 on each monthly investment and Rs 6 for the annual investment aggregating to Rs 1,20,00.

Similarly, an ELSS investor who invests a lump sum investment of Rs 1.50 lakh to get the maximum tax benefit will have to pay a stamp duty of Rs 7.50 only.

"Nevertheless, this amount calculated at 0.005 percent of the investment is quite low and does not carry high transaction cost," explains Gupta.

Additionally, ELSS remains locked-in for three years only. This means there will be almost negligible impact of the stamp duty.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww, hence ask investors to not take any additional measures to make up for this amount.