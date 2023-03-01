Sovereign gold bonds: RBI announces dates for premature withdrawal of several tranches

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced dates for premature withdrawal of several tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGB). In a press release, the central bank has provided the date for submitting the request for premature redemption and the date of coupon payment, apart from the issue date and SGB Series.

“In terms of Para 13 of the Consolidated Procedural Guidelines on the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular dated October 22, 2021, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds," the RBI said in the release.

Here are the dates fixed by RBI for the same:

Sl. No SGB Series Issue Date Date of coupon payment Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct From To 1 2015-I November 30, 2015 30 May 2023 29 April 2023 20 May 2023 2 2016-I February 8, 2016 08 August 2023 07 July 2023 28 July 2023 3 2016-II March 29, 2016 29 September 2023 29 August 2023 20 September 2023 4 2016-17 Series I August 5, 2016 05 August 2023 05 July 2023 25 July 2023 5 2016-17 Series II September 30, 2016 30 September 2023 30 August 2023 20 September 2023 6 2016-17 Series III November 17, 2016 17 May 2023 17 April 2023 08 May 2023 7 2016-17 Series IV March 17, 2017 17 September 2023 17 August 2023 07 September 2023 8 2017-18 Series I May 12, 2017 12 May 2023 12 April 2023 02 May 2023 9 2017-18 Series II July 28, 2017 28 July 2023 27 June 2023 18 July 2023 10 2017-18 Series III October 16, 2017 16 April 2023 16 March 2023 06 April 2023 11 2017-18 Series IV October 23, 2017 23 April 2023 23 March 2023 13 April 2023 12 2017-18 Series V October 30, 2017 30 April 2023 29 March 2023 20 April 2023 13 2017-18 Series VI November 6, 2017 06 May 2023 06 April 2023 26 April 2023 14 2017-18 Series VII November 13, 2017 13 May 2023 13 April 2023 03 May 2023 15 2017-18 Series VIII November 20, 2017 20 May 2023 20 April 2023 10 May 2023 16 2017-18 Series IX November 27, 2017 27 May 2023 27 April 2023 17 May 2023 17 2017-18 Series X December 4, 2017 04 June 2023 04 May 2023 24 May 2023 18 2017-18 Series XI December 11, 2017 11 June 2023 11 May 2023 31 May 2023 19 2017-18 Series XII December 18, 2017 18 June 2023 18 May 2023 08 June 2023 20 2017-18 Series XIII December 26, 2017 26 June 2023 26 May 2023 16 June 2023 21 2017-18 Series XIV January 1, 2018 01 July 2023 01 June 2023 21 June 2023 22 2018-19 Series I May 4, 2018 04 May 2023 03 April 2023 24 April 2023

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.

In case of premature redemption , investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/post office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.