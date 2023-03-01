homepersonal finance NewsSovereign gold bonds: RBI announces dates for premature withdrawal of several tranches

Sovereign gold bonds: RBI announces dates for premature withdrawal of several tranches

3 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  Mar 1, 2023 3:09:31 PM IST (Published)

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced dates for premature withdrawal of several tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGB). In a press release, the central bank has provided the date for submitting the request for premature redemption and the date of coupon payment, apart from the issue date and SGB Series.

“In terms of Para 13 of the Consolidated Procedural Guidelines on the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular dated October 22, 2021, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds," the RBI said in the release.
Here are the dates fixed by RBI for the same:
Sl. NoSGB SeriesIssue DateDate of coupon paymentDates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
FromTo
12015-INovember 30, 201530 May 202329 April 202320 May 2023
22016-IFebruary 8, 201608 August 202307 July 202328 July 2023
32016-IIMarch 29, 201629 September 202329 August 202320 September 2023
42016-17 Series IAugust 5, 201605 August 202305 July 202325 July 2023
52016-17 Series IISeptember 30, 201630 September 202330 August 202320 September 2023
62016-17 Series IIINovember 17, 201617 May 202317 April 202308 May 2023
72016-17 Series IVMarch 17, 201717 September 202317 August 202307 September 2023
82017-18 Series IMay 12, 201712 May 202312 April 202302 May 2023
92017-18 Series IIJuly 28, 201728 July 202327 June 202318 July 2023
102017-18 Series IIIOctober 16, 201716 April 202316 March 202306 April 2023
112017-18 Series IVOctober 23, 201723 April 202323 March 202313 April 2023
122017-18 Series VOctober 30, 201730 April 202329 March 202320 April 2023
132017-18 Series VINovember 6, 201706 May 202306 April 202326 April 2023
142017-18 Series VIINovember 13, 201713 May 202313 April 202303 May 2023
152017-18 Series VIIINovember 20, 201720 May 202320 April 202310 May 2023
162017-18 Series IXNovember 27, 201727 May 202327 April 202317 May 2023
172017-18 Series XDecember 4, 201704 June 202304 May 202324 May 2023
182017-18 Series XIDecember 11, 201711 June 202311 May 202331 May 2023
192017-18 Series XIIDecember 18, 201718 June 202318 May 202308 June 2023
202017-18 Series XIIIDecember 26, 201726 June 202326 May 202316 June 2023
212017-18 Series XIVJanuary 1, 201801 July 202301 June 202321 June 2023
222018-19 Series IMay 4, 201804 May 202303 April 202324 April 2023
Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.
In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/post office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.
