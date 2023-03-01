Sovereign gold bonds: RBI announces dates for premature withdrawal of several tranches

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced dates for premature withdrawal of several tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGB). In a press release, the central bank has provided the date for submitting the request for premature redemption and the date of coupon payment, apart from the issue date and SGB Series.
“In terms of Para 13 of the Consolidated Procedural Guidelines on the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular dated October 22, 2021, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds," the RBI said in the release.
Here are the dates fixed by RBI for the same:
|Sl. No
|SGB Series
|Issue Date
|Date of coupon payment
|Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
|From
|To
|1
|2015-I
|November 30, 2015
|30 May 2023
|29 April 2023
|20 May 2023
|2
|2016-I
|February 8, 2016
|08 August 2023
|07 July 2023
|28 July 2023
|3
|2016-II
|March 29, 2016
|29 September 2023
|29 August 2023
|20 September 2023
|4
|2016-17 Series I
|August 5, 2016
|05 August 2023
|05 July 2023
|25 July 2023
|5
|2016-17 Series II
|September 30, 2016
|30 September 2023
|30 August 2023
|20 September 2023
|6
|2016-17 Series III
|November 17, 2016
|17 May 2023
|17 April 2023
|08 May 2023
|7
|2016-17 Series IV
|March 17, 2017
|17 September 2023
|17 August 2023
|07 September 2023
|8
|2017-18 Series I
|May 12, 2017
|12 May 2023
|12 April 2023
|02 May 2023
|9
|2017-18 Series II
|July 28, 2017
|28 July 2023
|27 June 2023
|18 July 2023
|10
|2017-18 Series III
|October 16, 2017
|16 April 2023
|16 March 2023
|06 April 2023
|11
|2017-18 Series IV
|October 23, 2017
|23 April 2023
|23 March 2023
|13 April 2023
|12
|2017-18 Series V
|October 30, 2017
|30 April 2023
|29 March 2023
|20 April 2023
|13
|2017-18 Series VI
|November 6, 2017
|06 May 2023
|06 April 2023
|26 April 2023
|14
|2017-18 Series VII
|November 13, 2017
|13 May 2023
|13 April 2023
|03 May 2023
|15
|2017-18 Series VIII
|November 20, 2017
|20 May 2023
|20 April 2023
|10 May 2023
|16
|2017-18 Series IX
|November 27, 2017
|27 May 2023
|27 April 2023
|17 May 2023
|17
|2017-18 Series X
|December 4, 2017
|04 June 2023
|04 May 2023
|24 May 2023
|18
|2017-18 Series XI
|December 11, 2017
|11 June 2023
|11 May 2023
|31 May 2023
|19
|2017-18 Series XII
|December 18, 2017
|18 June 2023
|18 May 2023
|08 June 2023
|20
|2017-18 Series XIII
|December 26, 2017
|26 June 2023
|26 May 2023
|16 June 2023
|21
|2017-18 Series XIV
|January 1, 2018
|01 July 2023
|01 June 2023
|21 June 2023
|22
|2018-19 Series I
|May 4, 2018
|04 May 2023
|03 April 2023
|24 April 2023
Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.
In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/post office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.
