The first tranche (series 1) of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2021-22 opened for subscription on Monday at an issue price of Rs 4,777 per gram. A discount of Rs 50 per gram has been provisioned for online subscribers. The SGB scheme offer will close on May 21 and the bonds will be issued on May 25, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

SGB is issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

Who can invest in SGBs?

These are restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

How is the price determined?

The price is determined on the basis of a simple average of the closing price 999-purity gold published by the Mumbai-based India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for the last three working days of the week preceding subscription.

What are the investment limits?

The minimum permissible amount allowed for investment in SGB is one gram of gold. The maximum subscription limit for SGBs is 4 kgs for individuals, 4 kgs for HUF, and 20 kgs for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

Should one invest in it?

According to Nish Bhatt, founder and CEO, Millwood Kane International, SGB is one of the favorite routes for retail investors looking to take exposure in gold. There is a dual benefit in investing in SGB as investors stand to gain 2.5 percent per annum fixed interest on their investment and the rise in the value of gold once the bond is redeemed.

Additionally, with SGBs, investors are not required to worry about the storage of gold as it is in a Demat form. Also, there are no local taxes that a buyer needs to pay while buying.

How can one invest in SGBs?

One can invest in SGBs via online banking or through their Demat accounts.

To invest through banks, customers will need to log into their net banking account. The bank page will show the SGB option. It can also be available on the bank’s home page or under services.

SGB application forms ask for name, address, guardian’s name in case the investor is a minor, PAN number, and so on

For buying bonds through brokers/exchanges, investors should have Demat and trading account with BSE/NSE. As all details and KYC are already there with traders via Demat accounts, investors just have to select a quantity and submit it online.

