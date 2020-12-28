Personal Finance Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription; here's what makes it an attractive investment Updated : December 28, 2020 05:52 PM IST The ninth tranche (IXth) of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday. The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 5,000 per gram of the yellow metal. Online subscribers can, however, secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply