  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription; here's what makes it an attractive investment

Updated : December 28, 2020 05:52 PM IST

The ninth tranche (IXth) of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday.
The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 5,000 per gram of the yellow metal.
Online subscribers can, however, secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram.
Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription; here's what makes it an attractive investment

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Farm protest: Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab

Farm protest: Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab

Fund raising via equity issues jumps 116% to Rs 1.78 lakh cr in 2020

Fund raising via equity issues jumps 116% to Rs 1.78 lakh cr in 2020

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally near 1.02 cr; Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become 1st to get DCGI nod for emergency use

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally near 1.02 cr; Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become 1st to get DCGI nod for emergency use

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement