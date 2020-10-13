Personal Finance Sovereign gold bond's 7th tranche to close on Friday; here's all you need to know Updated : October 13, 2020 12:43 PM IST The seventh tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price of this tranche, which will close on Friday, at Rs 5,051 per gram Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.