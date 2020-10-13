  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Sovereign gold bond's 7th tranche to close on Friday; here's all you need to know

Updated : October 13, 2020 12:43 PM IST

The seventh tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price of this tranche, which will close on Friday, at Rs 5,051 per gram
Sovereign gold bond's 7th tranche to close on Friday; here's all you need to know

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty give up gains; financials slip over 1%, ICICI Bank top loser

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty give up gains; financials slip over 1%, ICICI Bank top loser

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement