Sovereign gold bond's 7th tranche to close on Friday; here's all you need to know

The seventh tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price of this tranche, which will close on Friday, at Rs 5,051 per gram. Investors who make payments through digital mode can get a discount of Rs 50 per gram during this tranche. For them, the issue price will be Rs 5,001 per gram.

SGB is a certificate scheme in which the RBI issues bonds on behalf of the government of India. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash. The bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity.

SGB is restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

These bonds are sold through scheduled commercial banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, according to RBI.

The minimum permissible amount allowed for investment in SGB is one gram of gold. The maximum limit of the subscription is four kilograms for individuals and HUFs, and 20 kilograms for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March), which is notified by the government from time to time. In the case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 kilograms is applied to the first applicant only.

According to experts, SGB is a good bet when it comes to gold investment as it pays interest of 2.5 percent along with the price appreciation which no other gold investment offers.

However, one must remember that investments in SGB can result in a capital loss as the bond value is directly linked to the price of gold in the international markets. If the price at which investors bought the bond is higher than the price at which they redeem it at maturity, they might end up in a loss.