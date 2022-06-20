The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) for 2022-23 opened for public subscription on June 20 and will continue for five days till June 24. The date of issuance has been fixed for June 28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the second tranche for this financial year will be available for subscription from August 22 to 26.

Here are all the details an investor should know before investing in the current tranche of SGBs.

Issue price and discount

The RBI, which issues the bonds on behalf of the government of India, has fixed the issue price at Rs 5,091 per gram of gold in the first tranche. According to a statement by the RBI, the value of the bond was decided based on the simple average closing price of gold (999 purity) published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd for the last three business days before the subscription period. In this case, the prices of June 15, June 16 and June 17 were considered, which worked out to be Rs 5,091 per gram of gold.

Investors who subscribe online and pay through the digital mode will be given a discount of Rs 50 per gram.

Who can invest?

Trusts, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), charitable institutions, universities and individual residents of India can invest in these bonds.

Interest being offered

Investors will earn a fixed interest of 2.5 percent per annum which is payable semi-annually on the nominal value. However, this rate is over and above the rise in value of gold at the time of redemption.

Tenor

The SGBs being offered will have an eight-year tenor. However, they will also have the option of premature redemption after the fifth year, which can be exercised on the date on which interest is payable.

Should you invest?

SGBs are considered safe investments as they are issued by the RBI on behalf of the government. They also yield an extra interest of 2.5 percent per annum over and above the price of the gold bonds. Investors also get tax benefits by investing in SGBs as the capital gains tax arising on their redemption is exempted. However, investors should note that the interest on SGBs is taxable under the Income Tax Act, 1961.