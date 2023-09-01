CNBC TV18
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme: RBI issues calendar for premature redemption during Oct 2023 to March 2024

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme: RBI issues calendar for premature redemption during Oct 2023 to March 2024

Profile image

By Anshul  Sept 1, 2023 10:55:30 AM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme: RBI issues calendar for premature redemption during Oct 2023 to March 2024
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued calendar for premature withdrawal of several tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGB). In a press release, the central bank provided the details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period October 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024, along with the window available for submission of request for premature redemption.

The RBI, however, said that the mentioned dates may undergo a change in case of unscheduled holidays.
“Investors are advised to take note of the period for submission of requests for redemption of SGB, in case they choose to redeem their holdings before maturity,” RBI said.
Here are the dates fixed by RBI for the same:
Sl NoSeriesIssue DateDate of Coupon paymentDates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
FromTo
12016-17 Series IAugust 5, 2016February 5, 2024January 5, 2024January 25, 2024
22016-17 Series IISeptember 30, 2016March 30, 2024February 29, 2024March 20, 2024
32016-17 Series IIINovember 17, 2016November 17, 2023October 17, 2023November 7, 2023
42016-17 Series IVMarch 17, 2017March 17, 2024February 17, 2024March 6, 2024
52017-18 Series IMay 12, 2017November 12, 2023October 12, 2023October 31, 2023
62017-18 Series IIJuly 28, 2017January 28, 2024December 28, 2023January 15, 2024
72017-18 Series IIIOctober 16, 2017October 16, 2023September 16, 2023October 6, 2023
82017-18 Series IVOctober 23, 2017October 23, 2023September 23, 2023October 13, 2023
92017-18 Series VOctober 30, 2017October 30, 2023September 30, 2023October 20, 2023
102017-18 Series VINovember 6, 2017November 6, 2023October 6, 2023October 27, 2023
112017-18 Series VIINovember 13, 2017November 13, 2023October 13, 2023November 3, 2023
122017-18 Series VIIINovember 20, 2017November 20, 2023October 20, 2023November 10, 2023
132017-18 Series IXNovember 27, 2017November 27, 2023October 27, 2023November 15, 2023
142017-18 Series XDecember 4, 2017December 4, 2023November 4, 2023November 24, 2023
152017-18 Series XIDecember 11, 2017December 11, 2023November 10, 2023December 1, 2023
162017-18 Series XIIDecember 18, 2017December 18, 2023November 18, 2023December 8, 2023
172017-18 Series XIIIDecember 26, 2017December 26, 2023November 24, 2023December 16, 2023
182017-18 Series XIVJanuary 1, 2018January 1, 2024December 1, 2023December 22, 2023
192018-19 Series IMay 4, 2018November 4, 2023October 4, 2023October 25, 2023
202018-19 Series IIOctober 23, 2018October 23, 2023September 23, 2023October 13, 2023
212018-19 Series IIINovember 12, 2018November 12, 2023October 12, 2023October 31, 2023
222018-19 Series IVJanuary 1, 2019January 1, 2024December 1, 2023December 22, 2023
232018-19 Series VJanuary 22, 2019January 22, 2024December 22, 2023January 12, 2024
242018-19 Series VIFebruary 12, 2019February 12, 2024January 12, 2024February 2, 2024
(Source: RBI)
Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.
Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.
In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/post office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date, according to RBI.
First Published: Sept 1, 2023 10:46 AM IST
