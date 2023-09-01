Sovereign Gold Bond scheme: RBI issues calendar for premature redemption during Oct 2023 to March 2024

3 Min Read
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued calendar for premature withdrawal of several tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGB). In a press release, the central bank provided the details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period October 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024, along with the window available for submission of request for premature redemption.
Live TV
Loading...
The RBI, however, said that the mentioned dates may undergo a change in case of unscheduled holidays.
“Investors are advised to take note of the period for submission of requests for redemption of SGB, in case they choose to redeem their holdings before maturity,” RBI said.
Here are the dates fixed by RBI for the same:
|Sl No
|Series
|Issue Date
|Date of Coupon payment
|Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
|From
|To
|1
|2016-17 Series I
|August 5, 2016
|February 5, 2024
|January 5, 2024
|January 25, 2024
|2
|2016-17 Series II
|September 30, 2016
|March 30, 2024
|February 29, 2024
|March 20, 2024
|3
|2016-17 Series III
|November 17, 2016
|November 17, 2023
|October 17, 2023
|November 7, 2023
|4
|2016-17 Series IV
|March 17, 2017
|March 17, 2024
|February 17, 2024
|March 6, 2024
|5
|2017-18 Series I
|May 12, 2017
|November 12, 2023
|October 12, 2023
|October 31, 2023
|6
|2017-18 Series II
|July 28, 2017
|January 28, 2024
|December 28, 2023
|January 15, 2024
|7
|2017-18 Series III
|October 16, 2017
|October 16, 2023
|September 16, 2023
|October 6, 2023
|8
|2017-18 Series IV
|October 23, 2017
|October 23, 2023
|September 23, 2023
|October 13, 2023
|9
|2017-18 Series V
|October 30, 2017
|October 30, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|October 20, 2023
|10
|2017-18 Series VI
|November 6, 2017
|November 6, 2023
|October 6, 2023
|October 27, 2023
|11
|2017-18 Series VII
|November 13, 2017
|November 13, 2023
|October 13, 2023
|November 3, 2023
|12
|2017-18 Series VIII
|November 20, 2017
|November 20, 2023
|October 20, 2023
|November 10, 2023
|13
|2017-18 Series IX
|November 27, 2017
|November 27, 2023
|October 27, 2023
|November 15, 2023
|14
|2017-18 Series X
|December 4, 2017
|December 4, 2023
|November 4, 2023
|November 24, 2023
|15
|2017-18 Series XI
|December 11, 2017
|December 11, 2023
|November 10, 2023
|December 1, 2023
|16
|2017-18 Series XII
|December 18, 2017
|December 18, 2023
|November 18, 2023
|December 8, 2023
|17
|2017-18 Series XIII
|December 26, 2017
|December 26, 2023
|November 24, 2023
|December 16, 2023
|18
|2017-18 Series XIV
|January 1, 2018
|January 1, 2024
|December 1, 2023
|December 22, 2023
|19
|2018-19 Series I
|May 4, 2018
|November 4, 2023
|October 4, 2023
|October 25, 2023
|20
|2018-19 Series II
|October 23, 2018
|October 23, 2023
|September 23, 2023
|October 13, 2023
|21
|2018-19 Series III
|November 12, 2018
|November 12, 2023
|October 12, 2023
|October 31, 2023
|22
|2018-19 Series IV
|January 1, 2019
|January 1, 2024
|December 1, 2023
|December 22, 2023
|23
|2018-19 Series V
|January 22, 2019
|January 22, 2024
|December 22, 2023
|January 12, 2024
|24
|2018-19 Series VI
|February 12, 2019
|February 12, 2024
|January 12, 2024
|February 2, 2024
(Source: RBI)
Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.
Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.
In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/post office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date, according to RBI.
First Published: Sept 1, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
UPI crosses 10 billion transactions for first time in August
Sept 1, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Decoding solution-oriented funds: Is investing in them the right choice?
Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Zerodha to stop showing profit and loss for transferred stocks on its verified P&L page: Nitin Kamath
Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read