Sovereign Gold Bond scheme: RBI issues calendar for premature redemption during Oct 2023 to March 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued calendar for premature withdrawal of several tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGB). In a press release, the central bank provided the details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period October 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024, along with the window available for submission of request for premature redemption.

The RBI, however, said that the mentioned dates may undergo a change in case of unscheduled holidays.

“Investors are advised to take note of the period for submission of requests for redemption of SGB, in case they choose to redeem their holdings before maturity,” RBI said.

Here are the dates fixed by RBI for the same:

Sl No Series Issue Date Date of Coupon payment Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct From To 1 2016-17 Series I August 5, 2016 February 5, 2024 January 5, 2024 January 25, 2024 2 2016-17 Series II September 30, 2016 March 30, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 20, 2024 3 2016-17 Series III November 17, 2016 November 17, 2023 October 17, 2023 November 7, 2023 4 2016-17 Series IV March 17, 2017 March 17, 2024 February 17, 2024 March 6, 2024 5 2017-18 Series I May 12, 2017 November 12, 2023 October 12, 2023 October 31, 2023 6 2017-18 Series II July 28, 2017 January 28, 2024 December 28, 2023 January 15, 2024 7 2017-18 Series III October 16, 2017 October 16, 2023 September 16, 2023 October 6, 2023 8 2017-18 Series IV October 23, 2017 October 23, 2023 September 23, 2023 October 13, 2023 9 2017-18 Series V October 30, 2017 October 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 October 20, 2023 10 2017-18 Series VI November 6, 2017 November 6, 2023 October 6, 2023 October 27, 2023 11 2017-18 Series VII November 13, 2017 November 13, 2023 October 13, 2023 November 3, 2023 12 2017-18 Series VIII November 20, 2017 November 20, 2023 October 20, 2023 November 10, 2023 13 2017-18 Series IX November 27, 2017 November 27, 2023 October 27, 2023 November 15, 2023 14 2017-18 Series X December 4, 2017 December 4, 2023 November 4, 2023 November 24, 2023 15 2017-18 Series XI December 11, 2017 December 11, 2023 November 10, 2023 December 1, 2023 16 2017-18 Series XII December 18, 2017 December 18, 2023 November 18, 2023 December 8, 2023 17 2017-18 Series XIII December 26, 2017 December 26, 2023 November 24, 2023 December 16, 2023 18 2017-18 Series XIV January 1, 2018 January 1, 2024 December 1, 2023 December 22, 2023 19 2018-19 Series I May 4, 2018 November 4, 2023 October 4, 2023 October 25, 2023 20 2018-19 Series II October 23, 2018 October 23, 2023 September 23, 2023 October 13, 2023 21 2018-19 Series III November 12, 2018 November 12, 2023 October 12, 2023 October 31, 2023 22 2018-19 Series IV January 1, 2019 January 1, 2024 December 1, 2023 December 22, 2023 23 2018-19 Series V January 22, 2019 January 22, 2024 December 22, 2023 January 12, 2024 24 2018-19 Series VI February 12, 2019 February 12, 2024 January 12, 2024 February 2, 2024

(Source: RBI)

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.