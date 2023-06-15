India announces Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24, first tranche to open on June 19

The price of SGB is fixed in Indian rupees based on a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA) for the last three working days of the week, preceding the subscription period.

The government has decided to issue two tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) during the first half of the current financial year. The date for subscription for 2023-24 Series I is June 19-23, 2023, while for Series II is September 11-15, 2023, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement. The issue date for Series I is June 17, while tranche's II issue date is September 20, RBI said.

The SGBs will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks, Payment Banks and Regional Rural Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges -- National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, it said.