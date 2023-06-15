CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsIndia announces Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023 24, first tranche to open on June 19

India announces Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24, first tranche to open on June 19

India announces Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24, first tranche to open on June 19
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul   | Sudarshan Kumar  Jun 15, 2023 8:49:58 AM IST (Published)

The price of SGB is fixed in Indian rupees based on a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA) for the last three working days of the week, preceding the subscription period.

The government has decided to issue two tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) during the first half of the current financial year. The date for subscription for 2023-24 Series I is June 19-23, 2023, while for Series II is September 11-15, 2023, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement. The issue date for Series I is June 17, while tranche's II issue date is September 20, RBI said.

Live Tv

Loading...

The SGBs will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks, Payment Banks and Regional Rural Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges -- National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, it said.
S. No.TrancheDate of SubscriptionDate of Issuance
1.2023-24 Series IJune 19 - June 23, 2023June 27, 2023
2.2023-24 Series IISeptember 11-September 15, 2023September 20, 2023
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X