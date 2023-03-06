Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today: Check price, taxability and other details

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash, and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity.

The fourth tranche (IVth) of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2022-23 opened for subscription on Monday and will be available till March 10. The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 5,611 per gram of yellow metal. Online subscribers can, however, secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram.

Here are key things to know about SGBs:

What is Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)?

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash, and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity. These bonds are sold through banks Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges -- National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who is eligible to invest in the SGBs?

A person resident in India, as defined under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, is eligible to invest in SGB. Eligible investors include individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions. Individual investors with subsequent change in residential status from resident to non-resident may continue to hold SGB till early redemption/maturity.

When SGB matures?

The tenor of the bond is for a period of eight years with an exit option after the fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

How are SGBs taxed?

The interest on gold bonds is taxable as per the provision of the Income Tax Act. The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual is, however, exempted. The indexation benefits are provided to long-term capital gains arising to any person on the transfer of bond.

What kind of investors should opt for SGBs?

According to experts, anyone who is interested in investing in gold or making a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) can invest in sovereign gold bonds or SGBs. Big investors who want to stay invested in gold can buy up to 4 kgs and retail investors can invest as small as 1 gm.

Experts say that it is a good instrument for investors who want conservative investment tools as SGBs attract an interest rate of 2.5 percent and investors will get the benefit of the increase in the price of gold.

What are the other benefits of investing in SGBs?