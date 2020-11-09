Personal Finance Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens for subscription ahead of Dhanteras; should you invest? Updated : November 09, 2020 06:30 PM IST The eighth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday, a few days ahead of Dhanteras. In India, buying gold is considered auspicious during Dhanteras and Diwali. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.