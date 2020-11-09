Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens for subscription ahead of Dhanteras; should you invest?

The eighth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday, a few days ahead of Dhanteras. In India, buying gold is considered auspicious during Dhanteras and Diwali.

The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 5,177 per gram of the yellow metal. Online subscribers can secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram.

This subscription for the same will close on November 13, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).SGB is a certification scheme in which the RBI issues bonds on behalf of the government of India. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash. The bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity.

The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) is restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

These bonds are sold through scheduled commercial banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognized stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, according to RBI.

It bears interest at the rate of 2.5 percent per annum on the amount of the initial investment.

The minimum permissible amount allowed for investment in SGB is one gram of gold. The maximum limit of the subscription is four kilograms for individuals and HUFs, and 20 kilograms for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March), which is notified by the government from time to time. In the case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 kilograms is applied to the first applicant only.

According to financial experts, SGB is a good bet when it comes to gold investment, because of its price appreciation feature which no other gold investment offers.

According to Nish Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Millwood Kane International - an investment consulting firm, SGB is an effective way to invest in non-physical gold, wherein an investor does not have to worry about the storage of gold as it is in a Demat form and there are no local taxes that a buyer needs to pay if buying physical gold.