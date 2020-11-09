  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens for subscription ahead of Dhanteras; should you invest?

Updated : November 09, 2020 06:30 PM IST

The eighth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday, a few days ahead of Dhanteras.
In India, buying gold is considered auspicious during Dhanteras and Diwali.
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens for subscription ahead of Dhanteras; should you invest?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gland Pharma IPO Day 1: Investors give cold shoulder to Chinese-backed firm's issue

Gland Pharma IPO Day 1: Investors give cold shoulder to Chinese-backed firm's issue

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement