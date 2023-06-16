First series of Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 to open on June 19 — how to apply

The issue price for the bond will soon be announced by RBI. SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash, and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity.

The first tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2023-24 will open for subscription on Monday, June 19. The series will be available till June 23 and the issue date for the same is June 27. The issue price for the bond will soon be announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is understood that the price will be fixed in Indian rupees on the basis of the simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA) for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period.

What is SGB and how is it sold?

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash, and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity.

It is sold through scheduled commercial banks (except small finance banks, payment banks and regional rural banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges — National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

How to apply?

Subscription for the bonds may be made in the prescribed application Form A or in any other similar form, stating clearly the units (in grams) of gold and the full name and address of the applicant, according to an RBI statement.

Every application must be accompanied by valid PAN details issued by the Income Tax Department to the investors. Additionally, all online applications should be accompanied by email ID of the investors which should be uploaded on RBI’s Ekuber portal along with the subscription details.

Moreover, RBI said, the receiving offices are also entrusted with the responsibility of providing service to the investors and are required to be guided by the instructions issued by the central bank.

Interest rate

The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.

Tax treatment

The interest on SGBs shall be taxable as per the provision of Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual is exempted. The indexation benefits will be provided to long-term capital gains arising to any person on transfer of the SGB.