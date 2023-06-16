First series of Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 to open on June 19 — how to apply

The first tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2023-24 will open for subscription on Monday, June 19. The series will be available till June 23 and the issue date for the same is June 27. The issue price for the bond will soon be announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is understood that the price will be fixed in Indian rupees on the basis of the simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA) for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period.