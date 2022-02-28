Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme - Series X opens at Rs 5,109 per gram: All you need to know

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 — Series X will open for subscription from Monday, February 28. The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 5,109 per gram of gold. Online subscribers can secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram at Rs 5,059.
The subscription of bonds will close on March 4, and the certificate of bonds will be issued on March 8, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Here is all you need to know:
The issue price for Series IX, which was open for subscription during January 10-14, was Rs 4,786 per gram of gold.
The Scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings — used for the purchase of the yellow metal — into financial savings.