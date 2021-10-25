Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme - Series VII opens for subscription today: All you need to know

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 — Series VII will be open for subscription from Monday, October 25. The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 4,732 per gram of yellow metal. Online subscribers can secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram at Rs 4,711.
The subscription of bonds will close on October 29, and the certificate of bonds will be issued on November 22, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Here is all you need to know:
The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued in three more tranches from October 2021 to March 2022. Details here:
|S.No.
|Tranche
|Date of Subscription
|Date of Issuance
|1
|2021-22 Series VII
|October 25 - 29, 2021
|November 2, 2021
|2
|2021-22 Series VIII
|November 29- December 03, 2021
|December 7 2021
|3
|2021-22 Series IX
|January 10-14, 2022
|January 18, 2022
|4
|2021-22 Series X
|February 28- March 04, 2022
|March 8, 2022