Premature redemption of SGB 2017-18 Series X: Check due date, price calculation, more

Though the tenor of the bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates

The due date for premature redemption of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme (Series X of SGB 2017-18) is June 4, 2023. The request for submitting premature redemption for the series was available between May 4, 2023, and May 24, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is yet to announce the redemption price for the series, whose issue date was December 4, 2017.

Though the tenure of the bond is eight years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. The bond will be tradable on exchanges if held in demat form. It can also be transferred to any other eligible investor.

Calculation of redemption price of SGB

The redemption price of SGB is based on the simple average closing gold price of 999 purity, of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

Quantity of gold and benefits

It must be noted that the quantity of gold for which the investor pays is protected since he/she receives the ongoing market price at the time of redemption/ premature redemption.

The SGB offers an alternative to holding gold in physical form. The risks and costs of storage are eliminated. Investors are assured of the market value of gold at the time of maturity and periodical interest. SGB is free from issues like making charges and purity in the case of gold in jewellery form. The bonds are held in the books of the RBI or in demat form eliminating the risk of loss of scrip etc, according to the central bank.

Process to exit investment

In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/Post Office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date. The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.

More about SGB

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of the Government of India.

Persons resident in India as defined under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, are eligible to invest in SGB. Eligible investors include individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions. Individual investors with subsequent change in residential status from resident to non-resident may continue to hold SGB till early redemption/maturity.