Premature redemption of SGB 2017-18 Series X: Check due date, price calculation, more

By Anshul

The due date for premature redemption of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme (Series X of SGB 2017-18) is June 4, 2023. The request for submitting premature redemption for the series was available between May 4, 2023, and May 24, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is yet to announce the redemption price for the series, whose issue date was December 4, 2017.

Though the tenure of the bond is eight years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. The bond will be tradable on exchanges if held in demat form. It can also be transferred to any other eligible investor. Calculation of redemption price of SGB The redemption price of SGB is based on the simple average closing gold price of 999 purity, of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).