Premature redemption of SGB 2017-18 Series IX: Check due date, price, more

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

The due date for premature redemption of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme (Series IX of SGB 2017-18) is Saturday i.e. May 27, 2023. The request for submitting premature redemption for the series was available between April 27, 2023, and May 17, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is yet to issue the redemption price for the series, whose date was November 27, 2017.

Redemption price calculation

The redemption price of SGB is based on the simple average closing gold price of 999 purity, of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

SGB and its early encashment

Though the tenure of the bond is eight years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates.

In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/Stock Holding Corporation Of India (SHCIL) offices/post office (PO)/agent 30 days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.

Maturity

On maturity, these bonds are redeemed in rupees and the redemption price is based on the simple average closing price of gold of 999 purity of the previous three business days from the date of repayment, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited.

The investors are advised one month before maturity regarding the ensuing maturity of the bond.

On the date of maturity, the maturity proceeds are credited to the bank account as per the details on record. In case there are changes in any details, such as account number, or email ids, then the investor must intimate the bank/SHCIL/PO promptly.

