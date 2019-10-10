Sovereign gold bond or gold ETF? Here is a comparison

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20-Series V subscription will close on October 11 and the certificate of bonds will be issued on October 15. The RBI fixed an issue price of Rs 3,788 per gram for the sovereign gold bonds. The sovereign gold bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold and they are issued by the RBI.

HDFC Securities said sovereign gold bonds are to be treated more as an asset diversification strategy rather than to earn superior returns. "Doing a SIP in every tranche of gold can be considered by investors who are underinvested in gold or have regular money for allocation among various asset classes or need to accumulate gold for a wedding," said the brokerage.

There are many ways you can invest in gold such as buying physical gold and gold exchange-traded funds. Gold ETFs and bonds are more convenient than physical gold as it will spare you from difficulties of selling, storing and checking the quality of physical gold.

Let's take a look at how sovereign gold bonds are different from gold ETFs.

Risk: Sovereign gold bonds are guaranteed by the government and hence there is no risk of default. In the gold ETF, the credit risk is also very minimal.

Interest: The sovereign gold bonds pay an interest of 2.50 percent per annum (taxable). This is an added benefit to the investors which is not available with the gold ETF. However, both options are subject to capital appreciation or depreciation of gold prices.

Transaction charge: Gold ETF investors need to pay transaction charges if they want to trade ETFs. There is no such charge involved with sovereign gold bonds if they don’t exit through the exchanges. Gold ETFs also deduct some charges in the name of total expenses ratio from the total assets. This expense ratio ranges from 0.48 percent to 1.18 percent per annum of the total assets.

Redemption: Investors can enter or exit from gold ETFs during any working day of the stock exchanges. On the other hand, the redemption of the sovereign gold bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. However, these bonds will be tradable on Exchanges, if held in demat form (but, liquidity may be limited).

Taxing: No capital gains tax is payable if the sovereign gold bonds are held till maturity, while gold ETFs held for more than three years attract capital gains tax.