Last chance to buy RBI's gold bond in 2022 | SGB opens today — Check details

If you want to invest in Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) in 2022, this could be your last chance. The third tranche of the SGB 2022–23 has opened for subscription today, i.e. on December 19 and will be available till December 23. The date of issuance for the same is December 27, 2022. The issuance price is Rs 5,409 per gramme. Online subscribers can, however, secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)?

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash, and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity.

How is the issue price determined?

The issue price of the sovereign gold bond 2022-23 is based on the simple average value of the closing price published by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

What are the minimum and maximum limits for investment?

The bonds are issued in denominations of one gram of gold and multiples thereof. The minimum investment in the bond is one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time per fiscal year (April-March).

When does an SGB mature?

The bond's tenure is for eight years, with an exit option after the fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

What is the rate of interest, and how is it paid?

The bonds bear interest at 2.50 percent (fixed rate) per annum on the initial investment amount. Interest is credited semi-annually to the bank account of the investor, and the last interest is payable on maturity along with the principal.

After investing, individuals get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors must pay the issue price in cash.

How to apply?

Those looking to subscribe to the SGBs in this tranche can apply through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), stock exchanges NSE and BSE, designated post offices, or through agents.