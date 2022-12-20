Sovereign Gold Bond available for subscription now — check key benefits, other details

Sovereign Gold Bond: A customer can apply online for the SGBs through the websites of the listed scheduled commercial banks. The issue price of the gold bonds is Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value for investors applying online.

The Sovereign Gold Bond 2022-23 Series III tranche is available for subscription now. The price for the SGB is fixed at Rs 5409/gm and subscription window will close on December 23. The date of issuance is December 27, 2022. Online subscribers can secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram.

Regarded as a better alternative than holding physical gold, it's important to understand SGBs and how the instrument works as an investment option.

Who is eligible to invest in the SGBs?

A person resident in India, as defined under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, is eligible to invest in SGB. Eligible investors include individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions. Individual investors with subsequent change in residential status from resident to non-resident may continue to hold SGB till early redemption/maturity.

How can a customer apply online?

A customer can apply online through the websites of the listed scheduled commercial banks. The issue price of the gold bonds is Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value for investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through the digital mode.

What are the benefits of SGB?

According to Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO at Millwood Kane International, the primary aim behind issuing these bonds is to make them a substitute for investing in physical gold.

"Meeting demand for physical gold leads to imports, putting pressure on the currency. SGB is an effective alternative to physical gold, it is paper gold. Any investor can invest in gold, without any hassles of storage or related cost, liquidating it is easier than physical gold and the bonus is a 2.5 percent interest coupon payable semi-annually. The same is not available in physical gold," he said.

The RBI has received a good response from the SGB so far. It has raised a total of over Rs 31,000 crore since its inception in November 2015 as per its annual report. Gold prices have, meanwhile, risen over 11 percent this year, and more than doubled since November 2015.

What is the tax treatment of SGB?

The interest on gold bonds is taxable as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual is, however, exempted. The indexation benefits are provided to long-term capital gains arising to any person on transfer of the bond.

Are there any risks of investing in SGBs?