homepersonal finance NewsSovereign Gold Bond 2023 24 first series open now —a look at past returns, and how much should you buy

By Anshul  Jun 20, 2023 2:18:06 PM IST (Published)

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash. Here's a look at how it fared in the past

The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2023-24 is currently available for subscription and shall be there till Friday i.e. June 23. The price for this bond has been fixed at Rs 5,926 per gram of gold, with Rs 50 discount for those who invest online. Experts call SGB a decent investment due to factors like government guarantee, interest of 2.5 percent and capital gains tax exemption if held for the full 8 years.

However, it makes sense to see if SGB has worked well for investors in the past.
Here's a look at how SGB performed since the start of FY22:
