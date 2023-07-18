The overnight MCLR rate has been raised to 9.05 percent, while that of one month and three month tenure rates are 9.10 percent and 9.10 percent, respectively.
Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Tuesday announced that it will hike the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 to 10 basis points (bps). The lender will raise its lending rates from July 20, 2023.
"This is to inform you that Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) applicable for multiple tenors has been revised w.e.f. 20th July, 2023," the Kerala-headquartered bank said in a BSE filing.
The overnight MCLR rate has been raised to 9.05 percent, while that of one month and three month tenure rates are 9.10 percent and 9.10 percent, respectively. Among others, the six-month MCLR stands at 9.25 percent, and the one-year lending rate will now be 9.50 percent.
|Tenor
|MCLR
|Overnight MCLR
|9.05%
|One-month MCLR
|9.10%
|Three-month MCLR
|9.15%
|Six month MCLR
|9.25%
|One year MCLR
|9.50%
Shares of South Indian Bank settled 2.25 percent higher at Rs 22.70 apiece in trade Tuesday.
The stock has gained 25.41 percent in the last one month. On a year-to-date basis, South Indian Bank shares are up 18 percent, which it has rallied 190 percent in the last one year.
The decision by the lender to raise lending rates follows the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.50 percent, which is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks.
The RBI has increased interest rates by 225 basis points since May 2022 to tame inflation. While the central bank decided to pause the repo rate in June 2023, Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that change in interest rates or pausing rate hikes is not in his hands as the revision depends on external and internal factors.
“Pausing interest rate hikes is not in my hands," Das said at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session (2023). "It's not a decision which is entirely in my hands because I am driven by what is happening at the ground level," he further said.
First Published: Jul 18, 2023 4:14 PM IST
