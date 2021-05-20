Soon, NPS subscribers will be able to withdraw entire lifetime contribution; details here

National Pension System (NPS) subscribers would reportedly soon be permitted to withdraw their entire money in one go if the pension corpus is up to Rs 5 lakh.

At present, beneficiaries can withdraw up to Rs 2 lakh from their NPS account. Beyond this limit, the pensioners can withdraw 60 percent of the contributions. At least 40 percent of the contributions have to be mandatorily parked in government-approved annuities, according to the current rule.

NPS, as we know, is a government-run investment scheme that gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. It offers two kinds of accounts — Tier 1 and Tier 2 — for instruments including government bonds, equity market and corporate debt.

While the Tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account, the Tier 2 account — known as an investment account — is a voluntary saving account associated with the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

Currently, it allows investors to prematurely withdraw only after the completion of three years, where the withdrawal amount cannot exceed 25 percent of contributions made by the subscribers.

Withdrawal is allowed only against the specified reasons, for example -- higher education of children, the marriage of children, for the purchase/construction of the residential house (in specified conditions) and for treatment of critical illnesses.

The subscribers can make a partial withdrawal a maximum of three times during the entire tenure of subscription under NPS. The partial withdrawal request can be initiated online by the subscriber.

Alternatively, the subscriber can submit a physical partial withdrawal form (601-PW) along with documents to POP, based on which POP can initiate an online request. However, POP is required to ‘Authorise’ the Withdrawal request in the CRA system.