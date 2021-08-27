Smart Money: Mutual fund investment strategy to achieve life goals

People have many goals to achieve - a dream wedding, children’s education, a stress-free retirement and luxurious travels but most often than not, one does not plan well for these goals. There are different types of investments one can or should make in order to meet life goals.

People have many goals to achieve - a dream wedding, children’s education, a stress-free retirement and luxurious travels but most often than not, one does not plan well for these goals . There are different types of investments one can or should make in order to meet life goals. On CNBC-TV18’s special show, Smart Money; Aarti Desikan, executive director at Anand Rathi Private Wealth; talked on the best mutual funds to invest into to achieve these goals.

According to Desikan, it would always be good for people to follow a few steps to have an adequate amount of funds when the need arises.

“The first step is to define your objective. The second step is to define your timeline. The third step is to look at what are the factors that affect this particular objective,” she said.

Foreign travel is a common goal for people of all ages. When asked the best way to plan for this, Desikan said, “Our strategy in order to get funds for this particular objective is to look at a bunch of mutual funds, which involve one international equity fund to mitigate your rupee depreciation risk, one gold fund, one domestic equity fund and two debt funds.”

Franklin India Feeder Fund, HDFC Gold Fund, ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund and on the debt side Axis Strategic Bond Fund and the HDFC Medium-Term Debt Fund are a few funds one can look at, she added.

Desikan also shared her views on asset allocation strategy for building a home, on funds required for retirement planning and on funds that can help people minimise rupee depreciation risk on their investments when it comes to children’s education.

