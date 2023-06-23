Smart Money: Why everyone needs to have a will, an expert explains

In an era where financial and digital assets are integral parts of our lives, safeguarding our legacy and securing the future of our loved ones has become paramount. Drafting a will, an essential step in this process, enables us to protect our financial and digital assets, ensure our beneficiaries receive their inheritance without complications, and avoid unnecessary disputes. With user-friendly online platforms available, the process has become more accessible than ever, making it imperative for individuals of all ages to prioritize the creation of a comprehensive will. By taking proactive measures today, you can ensure a brighter and more secure tomorrow for yourself and your loved ones.

The absence of a will can impose numerous challenges on one's family. It can lead to confusion, disputes, and prolonged legal battles, all of which can add unnecessary stress during an already difficult time. By drafting a will, you can provide clarity and guidance, ensuring that your loved ones are spared the burdensome process of navigating through intestacy laws.

Writing a will stands as a cornerstone in every individual's financial journey. It serves as a means to guarantee the future security of your loved ones, ensuring they can gain access to their rightful inheritance when the time comes.

Vishnu Chundi, founder and CEO of AasaanWill, a platform offering legally vetted, valid, easy, and affordable online will writing solutions, emphasized the importance of this pivotal document in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Ensuring the transfer of assets happens properly according to our wishes is essential. The reason why this has become important is – there is huge amount of unclaimed wealth lying in Indian banks, provident funds, insurance,” he said.

While some may perceive wills as a concern for the elderly or those with significant wealth, the truth is that everyone needs to have a will in place. Irrespective of age or financial status, a will serves as an essential component of comprehensive financial planning. By carefully outlining your wishes regarding asset distribution, guardianship of minors, and other vital matters, you can secure the financial well-being of your beneficiaries.

Contrary to popular belief, drafting a will does not have to be a complex and time-consuming process involving multiple visits to lawyers, courts, and notaries. Thanks to the advancements in technology and the emergence of online platforms, like AasaanWill, individuals can now create legally binding wills with ease and convenience. These platforms offer user-friendly interfaces and expert guidance, making the process accessible to everyone.

One of the primary advantages of having a will is its ability to minimize the likelihood of civil disputes among family members. By explicitly outlining your intentions and distributing assets according to your wishes, you reduce the potential for conflicts and disagreements. A well-drafted will leaves little room for interpretation, ensuring that your loved ones can focus on healing and moving forward during a challenging time.

Drafting a will not only provides peace of mind but also ensures that your hard-earned savings are passed on to your chosen beneficiaries without any unnecessary legal obstacles. By designating beneficiaries and clearly articulating your wishes, you create a legally binding document that allows your assets to be distributed according to your intentions, without the need for time-consuming and costly legal proceedings.

