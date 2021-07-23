Smart Money: Master class on art of ESG investing

On CNBC-TV18’s special show, Smart Money, marquee guests with decades of experience are featured to answer all your questions.

In today’s episode – Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund and Ruchit Mehta, Fund Manager at SBI Mutual Fund discussed the facts about ESG investing.

ESG means Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance and it has been the buzzword for the last one year.

Experts discussed how to approach ESG investing especially at a time when you have companies likes Clean Science listing and having a blockbuster listing and most investors globally have now become very aware of social responsibility, economic responsibility, environmental responsibility and where they are putting their money.

Harsha Upadhyaya said, “In the case of ESG investing, there are additional parameters which are assessed and evaluated. Along with how profitable or how fundamentally attractive a particular company is one also needs to assess the impact of the company on the environment, social factors and how are they placed on the governance factors. So, these are the additional inputs that one sees when ESG investing comes into focus.”

On growth opportunity, Ruchit Mehta said, “The growth opportunity remains the same with most investments that are there. You should expect that ESG funds should deliver returns in line with what other non-ESG funds should be or perhaps even better. Because ESG investing has been looking at areas of risk for business much more than what traditional risk metrics are and therefore over the longer-term companies that do better on ESG parameters should be delivering returns."

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.