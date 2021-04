Smart Money: Lessons on behavioural aspects of investing in stock markets

In this edition of Smart Money, Devina Mehra, Co-Founder of First Global, will talk about behavioural finance - what are the human biases that prevent you from making the right decisions with your money and how can you prevent yourself from making behavioural errors in your investment decisions.

Mehra said, "As an investor or even as a trader, understanding all the number crunching is very easy. Yet in the real world, we find that we are not as successful in investing as we should be. The gap there really lies in understanding your own mind, and understanding the human mind and how that at times can derail you from what you want to achieve.”

“Most of these biases come from human evolution, but investing is something very new in human history and when that bias comes into when you are investing they can change outcomes dramatically.”

For the entire discussion, watch the video.