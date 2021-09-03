Smart Money: Is it prudent to invest in unlisted shares?

Nitin Mathur, CEO of Tavaga Advisory Services discussed how to invest successfully in unlisted shares and which are the platforms on Smart Money.

There is Rs 11,000 crore worth of money, that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given approval for, which may come out with an initial public offering (IPO). So is it prudent to invest in these companies well before they list on the exchanges? Nitin Mathur, CEO of Tavaga Advisory Services discussed how to invest successfully in unlisted shares and which are the platforms on Smart Money.

It is a parallel universe that one is talking about. “Most of the viewers have been in the listed space but there is a parallel universe running in the unlisted space, which starts from an idea level investment, which investors do and that is more on the power point presentation to a plain white sheet of paper thought process and so on, while going all the way to pre-IPO companies, which are in news,” he said.

The risk factors are different, some high, some low in certain aspects.

Unlisted shares provide much broader themes than the ones present in the listed universe, he said.

Fintech, healthtech, gaming companies – the list is endless. The more one talks about it, the more spectrum of companies are growing every single day, he noted.

Razorpay, Mobikwik, Oyo, Ola are few names he mentioned.

When asked about the step-by-step process to invest in unlisted shares, he replied, “I would look at the industry, the theme, market size, how are the consumer engagement metrics playing out for that particular company and valuation. From an early stage for first-time investors, the checkpoints are good management teams, good space to be in, clean corporate governance and the competing factors to look out for.”

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.

