Smart Money | India will catch up fast on impact investing, says Vallabh Bhanshali
personal finance | Feb 10, 2023 5:44 PM IST

Smart Money | India will catch up fast on impact investing, says Vallabh Bhanshali

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   Feb 10, 2023 5:44 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, industry veteran Vallabh Bhanshali, Founder of the Enam Group, spoke about this new trend in investing, which is a combination of financial returns and positive social and environmental impact.

Impact Investing has been gaining currency globally. Impact investing are investments that are made for generating a positive and measurable impact that considers social and environmental elements and not only financial return.

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, industry veteran Vallabh Bhanshali, Founder of the Enam Group, spoke about this new trend in investing, which is a combination of financial returns and positive social and environmental impact.
Vallabh Bhanshali is also on the governing body of Flame University, a pioneer of liberal education in India, a multi-disciplinary approach to education.
Bhanshali believes that the intention of the investor should be to have a positive social or environmental impact through their investments. This type of investment, also known as impact investing, provides capital to address pressing issues such as renewable energy, conservation, and microfinance.
Not only does impact investing help to boost wealth, it also personally involves the investor in sustainable businesses that align with their values.
Bhanshali emphasises the importance of incorporating both environmental and social considerations, along with governance principles, in the investment process.
Also Read | Smart Money: Some things don't have a recourse — survive and make money, says Basant Maheshwari
As the world faces increasing social and environmental challenges, impact investing offers a way for individuals to use their resources for the greater good while still achieving financial returns.
Bhanshali's comments highlight the growing demand for investments that prioritize both profit and purpose.
It's clear that impact investing is not just a passing trend, but a fundamental shift in the way people think about their investments and the role they can play in creating a better world. With leaders like Bhanshali at the forefront of this movement, the future of investing looks promising for both people and the planet.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
