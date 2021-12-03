Smart Money: Experts discuss how to make the most of big disruptive trends

CNBC-TV18 special show ‘Smart Money’ invites marquee guests with decades of experience to help decode, demystify and debunk what’s going on in the markets.

There are so many names being thrown around the semiconductor theme, clean energy, electric vehicles, so what are some of the themes that investors should focus their funds on.

In this episode, Ashwin Dugal, Co-Chief Business Officer of Nippon India Mutual Fund, and Vishal Dhawan, Founder & CEO of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors talk about some big disruptive themes that one can look at to diversify their portfolio in 2022.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.