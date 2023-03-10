Smart Money | '4 safe investment options for women that also beats inflation'

When it comes to investments, choosing the right products can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it can be difficult to decide which one is the best fit for your financial goals.

However, according to Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator and Director of Finsafe India, there are four investment products that she would suggest to anyone looking to invest their money wisely.

In a recent interview on CNBC-TV18’s special Smart Money, Mrin Agarwal revealed that she recommends fixed deposits (FDs), mutual funds (MFs), sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), and national pension scheme (NPS) as top investment options.

“Fixed deposits (FDs), mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds and national pension scheme (NPS) – these would be the products that I would suggest,” she said.

She believes that fear of losing money and financial security are two factors that make women safe investors.

“But the good news is that now we are seeing more women interested in investing into equities. In sessions, I am seeing more women coming, asking questions about what sort of equities should they look at and are looking at financial independence a little bit more strongly,” she said.

She also believes that traditional investment options like buying physical gold, and insurance schemes, are not always the best choices for women as these options are low yielding and do not beat inflation, making them unsuitable for long-term wealth creation.

“Whenever you are investing in any instrument, you need to see whether it is beating inflation because if it is not beating inflation then your money is not growing. I am completely against investments like insurance schemes because they do not beat inflation. FDs and gold – to an extent – are okay,” she mentioned.

By investing in mutual funds, women can create long-term wealth and achieve financial security, empowering them to achieve their financial goals and aspirations.

For more details, watch the accompanying video