Explained | How smallcases work and should you invest?

Smallcases are baskets of stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) based on a theme, idea or strategy.

The smallcase business has grown consistently quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and key metrics grew by 40-50 percent year-on-year (YoY), said Vasanth Kamath- Founder and CEO at Smallcase. Overall, there are 150+ SEBI registered individuals and entities creating and managing smallcases currently, and who form part of 300+ strong business partners in the smallcase ecosystem.

Of this, 17 leading brokerages allow users to invest in smallcases, including the top 10 brokers by active clients, Kamath told CNBCTV18.com.

Decoding smallcases

Smallcases are baskets of stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs) based on a theme, idea, or strategy.

"Based on a user’s investment goals, risk appetite, preferred strategy or theme, s/he can choose from a catalogue of 500+ smallcases and use existing trading and demat accounts with any of the 17 brokers that have partnered with Smallcase to login and place an order to buy the whole portfolio in a single click. The investor can then track the smallcase as a single unit," Kamath said.

The best-performing smallcases

As per May 2023 data, the top 10 best-performing smallcases (since their inception three years ago) were primarily factor-based, thematic, and sectoral smallcases. The following table outlines the top smallcases across categories:

CAGR (%) Smallcase Manager 1yr 2yr 3yr Volatility Factor based Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio Niveshaay 37.3 40.65 65.82 High Listed Venture Capital Lotusdew Wealth 22.3 26.92 64.44 High Value & Momentum Windmill Capital 26.44 18.46 53.59 High Gulaq Gear 6 Estee 45.3 18.46 53.17 High Mi_MT_Allcap Weekend Investing -1.83 10 49.79 Medium ETF Asset Allocation Balanced Multi-Factor Wright Research 12.63 14.01 32.31 Medium Top 100 Stocks Windmill Capital 11.6 8.91 23.79 Medium Equity & Gold Windmill Capital 14.51 10.41 20.71 Low The Wisdom ETF Portfolio Solomon Investments 12.36 8.98 20.42 Low Sustainable Compounders Compound Everyday Capital 7.34 4.33 19.58 Low Thematic Transporting India Windmill Capital 10.62 16.86 48.72 High Bringing the Bling Windmill Capital 32.22 27.17 44.98 High Electric Mobility Windmill Capital 18.96 24.25 44.49 HIgh Digital Inclusion Windmill Capital 1.76 12.47 31.35 High CANSLIM-esque Windmill Capital 11.12 15.42 31.19 Medium Sectoral Realty Tracker Windmill Capital 10.29 25.42 45.08 High IT Tracker Windmill Capital 11.33 12.38 42.31 High Auto Tracker Windmill Capital 24.68 14.25 34.64 High Infra Tracker Windmill Capital 27.26 14.93 34.47 Medium Metal Tracker Windmill Capital 11.04 4.06 33.67 High

Other popular smallcases include:

Asset allocation-based smallcases like All Weather Investing, Equity and Gold, Equity and Debt, Horizon, Top 100 Stocks, Top 250 Stocks

Sectoral smallcases like FMCG tracker, Banking tracker

Thematic smallcases like Rising Rural Demand, Electric Mobility

Who should invest in smallcases and when?

Retail investors who want to invest in curated baskets of stocks, ETFs, and REITs that are based on a theme, strategy, or goals can explore smallcases.

"This will help investors build cost-effective, long-term, and diversified portfolios easily. Those who have started out with mutual funds and want to diversify their portfolio further with direct equity can explore smallcases for niche themes, focused strategies, greater control & transparency in their portfolios. The smallcase format helps with diversification over single stocks and a wide range of strategies and objectives from multiple research and advisory firms and smallcase managers," Kamath told CNBCTV18.com.