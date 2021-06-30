Small savings schemes may see interest rate cut in July quarter: Experts

Interest rates on small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS), National Saving Certificate (NSC), Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) are likely to see a rate cut for the July-September quarter, experts say.

It must be noted that interest rates for these small savings schemes are notified quarterly. Currently, India Post or Department of Posts, which runs postal services in the country, offers nine types of small saving schemes.

After leaving the rates unchanged for quite a while now, rates will likely see a fall for the July-September quarter.

Amid the state assembly elections last quarter, the government after reducing rates on small savings scheme rolled back the rate cut, terming it an "oversight". With that, the rates of such schemes continued to remain as they were during the January-March quarter.

Here's a look at the existing interest rates of small savings schemes:

Instrument Interest rate Savings deposit 4% 1 year Time Deposit 5.5% 2 year Time Deposit 5.5% 3 year Time Deposit 5.5% 5 year Time Deposit 6.7% 5-year Recurring Deposit 5.8% 5-year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 7.4% 5-year Monthly Income Account 6.6% 5-year National Savings Certificate 6.8% Public Provident Fund 7.1% Kisan Vikas Patra 6.9% (will mature in 124 months) Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 7.6%

These schemes carry the least risk among all investment options as they are recognised and validated by the government. Interest rates on these savings schemes move in line with the government's interest rates on small savings schemes, according to experts.