Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Small savings schemes may see interest rate cut in July quarter: Experts

    Profile image
    By Anshul | IST (Published)
    Mini

    It must be noted that interest rates for these small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. Currently, India Post or Department of Posts, which runs postal services in the country, offers nine types of small saving schemes.

    Small savings schemes may see interest rate cut in July quarter: Experts
    Interest rates on small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS), National Saving Certificate (NSC), Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) are likely to see a rate cut for the July-September quarter, experts say.
    It must be noted that interest rates for these small savings schemes are notified quarterly. Currently, India Post or Department of Posts, which runs postal services in the country, offers nine types of small saving schemes.
    After leaving the rates unchanged for quite a while now, rates will likely see a fall for the July-September quarter.
    Amid the state assembly elections last quarter, the government after reducing rates on small savings scheme rolled back the rate cut, terming it an "oversight". With that, the rates of such schemes continued to remain as they were during the January-March quarter.
    Here's a look at the existing interest rates of small savings schemes:
    InstrumentInterest rate
    Savings deposit4%
    1 year Time Deposit5.5%
    2 year Time Deposit5.5%
    3 year Time Deposit5.5%
    5 year Time Deposit6.7%
    5-year Recurring Deposit5.8%
    5-year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme7.4%
    5-year Monthly Income Account6.6%
    5-year National Savings Certificate6.8%
    Public Provident Fund7.1%
    Kisan Vikas Patra6.9% (will mature in 124 months)
    Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana7.6%
    These schemes carry the least risk among all investment options as they are recognised and validated by the government. Interest rates on these savings schemes move in line with the government's interest rates on small savings schemes, according to experts.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Passive investments gain popularity in India

    Next Article

    Mutual Fund Corner: Time to book profit in equity funds? Experts respond to viewer queries

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,551.00 -583.45 -2.07
    UPL793.55 -11.85 -1.47
    Power Grid Corp232.75 -3.25 -1.38
    Eicher Motors2,670.25 -34.85 -1.29
    ICICI Bank632.45 -7.65 -1.20
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank632.60 -7.60 -1.19
    Power Grid Corp232.85 -3.00 -1.27
    HDFC2,478.10 -22.05 -0.88
    HUL2,468.50 -25.05 -1.00
    Bajaj Finserv12,169.20 -131.05 -1.07
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,551.00 -583.45 -2.07
    UPL793.55 -11.85 -1.47
    Power Grid Corp232.75 -3.25 -1.38
    Eicher Motors2,670.25 -34.85 -1.29
    ICICI Bank632.45 -7.65 -1.20
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank632.60 -7.60 -1.19
    Power Grid Corp232.85 -3.00 -1.27
    HDFC2,478.10 -22.05 -0.88
    HUL2,468.50 -25.05 -1.00
    Bajaj Finserv12,169.20 -131.05 -1.07

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.33750.11750.16
    Euro-Rupee88.41000.04200.05
    Pound-Rupee102.86800.08800.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67290.00170.25
    View More