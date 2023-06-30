CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Interest rates on small savings schemes for July September to be announced today

Interest rates on small savings schemes for July-September to be announced today

Interest rates on small savings schemes for July-September to be announced today
By Anshul  Jun 30, 2023 5:00:41 PM IST (Published)

Small savings schemes interest rates: Small savings schemes are designed to provide safe and attractive investment options to the public and at the same time to mobilise resources for development.

The government will announce the interest rates of small savings schemes for the July-September 2023 quarter on Friday. The interest rates of schemes like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Monthly Income Savings Scheme (MIS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), time deposits and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme (SCSS) will mostly remain unchanged for the mentioned quarter, experts say.

The interest rates on small savings schemes are reviewed every quarter by the government.
In the last announcement, the government announced a hike for most of the small savings interest rates by up to 70 basis points (bps) for the April-June 2023 quarter. The rates on PPF were unchanged, which was last touched April-June 2020, when it was cut to 7.1 percent from 7.9 percent. Prior to that, it was cut in July-September 2019. It was last raised in October-December 2018 to 8 percent from 7.6 percent.
