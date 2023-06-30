Interest rates on small savings schemes for July-September to be announced today

Small savings schemes interest rates: Small savings schemes are designed to provide safe and attractive investment options to the public and at the same time to mobilise resources for development.

The government will announce the interest rates of small savings schemes for the July-September 2023 quarter on Friday. The interest rates of schemes like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Monthly Income Savings Scheme (MIS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), time deposits and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme (SCSS) will mostly remain unchanged for the mentioned quarter, experts say.

Live TV

Loading...

The interest rates on small savings schemes are reviewed every quarter by the government.