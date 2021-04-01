  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Small savings schemes: Here are interest rates offered by PPF, SCSS, RD, FD, others

Updated : April 01, 2021 03:42 PM IST

The government on Thursday withdrew its decision to slash interest rate on small saving schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) – terming it an "oversight".
With this, the rates of such schemes will continue to remain as they were during the January-March quarter.
Small savings schemes: Here are interest rates offered by PPF, SCSS, RD, FD, others
Published : April 01, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 1

Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 1

Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 50,000-mark, Nifty gains 1%; metals, financials lead

Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 50,000-mark, Nifty gains 1%; metals, financials lead

GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March

GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement