Small savings schemes: Here are interest rates offered by PPF, SCSS, RD, FD, others

The government on Thursday withdrew its decision to slash interest rate on small saving schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) – terming it an "oversight". With this, the rates of such schemes will continue to remain as they were during the January-March quarter.

It must be noted that interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

Currently, India Post or Department of Posts, which runs postal services in the country, offers nine types of small saving schemes.

Let’s take a look at different small saving schemes and their rates:

Savings Account

The post office currently offers 4 percent interest per annum on individual/joint savings accounts. The minimum balance to be maintained in a saving account is Rs 500.

Recurring Deposit (RD)

In the case of RD, a minimum of Rs 100 per month or any amount in multiples of Rs 10 is required. There is no maximum limit on investment. It offers an interest rate of 5.8 percent for the current quarter. The maturity period of the post office RD account is 5 years.

Time Deposit Scheme

The time deposits of one-year, two-year and three-year maturity periods fetch interest at the rate of 5.5 percent. The five-year time deposit account offers a return of 6.7 percent and it qualifies for the benefit of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)

The maximum investment limit in the case of MIS is Rs 4.5 lakh in a single account and Rs 9 lakh in a joint account. The investments should be done in multiples of Rs 1,000. It currently offers a 6.6 percent interest rate, which is payable monthly.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

PPF offers an interest rate of 7.1 percent per annum, which is compounded yearly. The maturity period is 15 years but the same can be extended within one year of maturity for a further 5 years and so on. Deposits qualify for deduction from income under Section 80C.

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

NSCs fetch an interest rate of 6.8 percent per annum. This interest is compounded annually but payable at maturity. Deposits in the National Savings Certificate qualifies for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

A person of the age of 60 years or more is eligible for the scheme. The scheme offers an interest rate of 7.4 percent per annum, which is payable from the date of deposit on March 31/September 30/December 31 in the first instance and thereafter, interest are payable on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31. Investment under this scheme qualifies for the benefit of Section 80C.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)

KVP offers an interest rate of 6.9 percent, which is compounded annually. The amount invested doubles in 124 months. The minimum amount to be invested is Rs 1,000 in multiples of Rs 100.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account