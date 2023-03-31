English
Small savings schemes interest rates hiked by up to 70 bps, PPF rates unchanged

Mar 31, 2023

The interest rates of schemes like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Savings Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, all post office time deposits and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme have been hiked.

The government has hiked the interest rates of small savings schemes by up to 70 basis points (bps) for the April-June 2023 quarter. The interest rates of schemes like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Savings Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, all post office time deposits and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme have been hiked.

The government has, however, kept the rate of Public Provident Fund (PPF) unchanged at 7.1 percent.
The interest rates on small savings schemes are reviewed every quarter by the government.
To be updated..
First Published: Mar 31, 2023 5:40 PM IST
