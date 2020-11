Authored by Udit Garg

Small saving schemes (‘SSS’) is one of the key investment avenues, for an individual investor. It includes Sukanya Samridhi Yojana (‘SSY’), Public Provident Fund, Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificate, etc.

Essentially, SSS tries to coach the habit of savings in the investors across all the age brackets and offers assured returns to an investor. Although, SSS are illiquid instruments and should not be used for short-term goals.

Here are a few SSS that you should be aware of:

Sukanya Samridhi Scheme

For an individual investor, having a daughter(s) of age less than 10, SSY is one of the schemes that the investor can opt to plan for child education and marriage goal of a daughter. SSY is currently providing a return of 7.6% on the investment. The investor is required to deposit a sum into the account for a period of 15 years from the date of opening of the account, where the maximum amount that can be deposited is Rs 150,000. The account matures after 21 years from the date of opening the account.

The reason why SSY is efficient to investors is due to the tax benefit it offers – a maximum tax benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act can be availed by the investor. Additionally, the accrued interest and the maturity amount are also exempt from tax.

National Pension Scheme

Secondly, we wish to discuss the importance of the National pension scheme (‘NPS’) for retirement goals. NPS provides for an additional deduction of 50,000 over and above 150,000 as allowed under section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961. This is an immediate and significant benefit, to begin with for an investor (i.e. Rs 15,000, excluding cess/surcharge, in the highest tax bracket).

The NPS is a pension scheme that allows individuals to invest a certain amount on an annual basis till retirement. On retirement, the investor receives a maximum of 60 percent of their savings as a lump sum and for the remaining portion (i.e. a minimum of 40 percent), the investor has to purchase an annuity scheme (for periodic income post-retirement).

Albeit, there is a catch in the scheme, the money is locked in till the age of 60 and therefore, it is suitable for retirement goals only.

Public Provident Fund (‘PPF’)

PPF is a savings-cum-tax savings investment, wherein, individuals can accumulate an amount for a period of 15 years (which can be extended in the blocks of 5 years) earning an interest of 7.1 percent per annum. The amount so invested annually is exempt from tax up to an extent of Rs 150,000 every year under section 80C of the Income-tax Act. PPF is again a very healthy tax-free option for the investor and allows him to accumulate long term wealth.

PPF is efficient for goals which are 15 – 20 years from today (viz. Purchasing a car, or contributing towards the purchase of the home). Mathematically, investing Rs 1,50,000 annually for a period of 15 years will provide about Rs 40 lakh at the end of the period, under this scheme.

Senior Citizen Saving Schemes (‘SCSS’)

Indian residents above the age of 60, either in individual or joint capacity, can invest a maximum of Rs 15 lakh in SCSS. The scheme has an initial tenure of five years, which can be extended only once for a period of three years. SCSS provides an interest rate of 7.4 percent and the interest under SCSS is payable quarterly. The deposits made under SCSS are eligible for deduction under Section 80C up to Rs 1,50,000 annually. This becomes beneficial as the majority of deductions available under section 80C are not suitable for senior citizens. The interest received under SCSS is fully taxable. Although, the investor can claim a deduction up to Rs 50,000 on interest received under this scheme, under section 80TTB.

This scheme is suitable for Senior Citizens as it provides high assured returns at an elderly age, where risk appetite has bottomed out.

National Savings Certificate (‘NSC’)

NSC is a fixed income instrument with a maturity of 5 years, wherein, the interest is reinvested by default. An investor can annually make investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh in NSC. Furthermore, interest earned on the instrument is considered for the tax break as the same is reinvested in NSC.

NSC offers a steady return for a period of 5 years with compounding benefits. This is suitable for risk-averse investors with surplus cash.

A note for investors: An investor should always be aware of his/her risk appetite, savings, and future goals to determine the instrument for investment. An investor should not blindly pick an investment and then earmark it for a goal. Rather, an investor should first pick a goal and then select an appropriate investment for it.