Investors bet big on small cap funds — analysts decode possible reasons

Small-cap funds are open-ended equity schemes investing predominantly in small-cap stocks, with 65 per cent of total assets in equity & equity-related instruments. Here's why investors are flocking to them now.

Investors chasing returns are flocking to small-cap funds, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data recently revealed. Of the total net flow of Rs 1.46 lakh crore into equity-oriented schemes, 15.1 percent or Rs 22,104 crore was invested in small-cap funds in FY23. This trend continued in FY24 (April and May), when of the total net flow of Rs 9,721 crore, a net flow of Rs 5,465 crore was into small-cap funds.

Additionally, t he total equity asset under management (AUM) of small-cap funds currently stands at a record high of 9.28 percent. In the past one-year, small-cap funds accounted for 30 percent of the net folio addition across equity mutual funds.

The trigger

The Nifty Small Cap 100 index delivered a negative return of 13.8 percent compared to the flat returns from the Nifty 50 index. Taking note of the underperformance and valuations difference between large-cap and small-cap funds, Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President, Research, at FYERS, said investors opted for small-cap funds in expectation of better returns.

"Small-cap funds have the added advantage of offering better opportunities as the investment universe is much larger compared to large or mid-cap funds," he told CNBC-TV18.com.

Currently, 24 small-cap funds are available for investment across various asset management companies (AMCs). AMFI, in consultation with SEBI and stock exchanges, prepares the list of stocks at six-month intervals. The cutoff market capitalisation for being considered a small-cap company as of December 2022 was Rs 16,474 crore.

"An updated list based on market cap will be released by AMFI at the end of June 2023," Kavalireddi said.

The returns

According to Kavalireddi, small-cap funds have delivered 10 percent return on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, an 11.5 percent return on a three-month basis, and a 24.4 percent return on a one-year basis. Nippon India Small Cap Fund, the largest small-cap fund based on AUM, delivered a 13.5 percent return on a YTD basis, equally matched by Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund at 13.3 percent.

Among the funds with smaller AUM (< Rs 1,000 crore), Mahindra Manulife performed exceedingly well, delivering a return of 13.6 percent during the same period. Take a look:

No Small Cap Funds - Regular Plan AUM Rs. Cr. 9 Mth % 1 Year % Month to Date % Year to Date % 1 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 28,778.9 12.49 33.43 3.31 13.52 2 SBI Small Cap Fund 17,572.2 1.78 20.76 1.79 5.25 3 HDFC Small Cap Fund 17,333.5 16.88 37.64 2.78 14.70 4 Axis Small Cap Fund 13,182.5 7.69 23.80 2.66 9.94 5 DSP Small Cap Fund 9,961.3 8.80 22.78 4.29 11.30 6 Kotak Small Cap Fund 9,882.7 3.88 18.32 3.30 9.62 7 HSBC Small Cap Fund 9,531.0 8.92 26.45 2.76 12.61 8 Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund 8,067.5 13.53 33.30 1.98 13.31 9 Canara Rob Small Cap Fund 5,985.6 2.09 17.51 2.89 6.85 10 ICICI Pru Smallcap Fund 5,466.1 7.80 22.39 2.67 10.37 11 Quant Small Cap Fund 4,688.2 15.53 30.64 3.38 8.84 12 Tata Small Cap Fund 4,458.5 13.66 31.95 3.04 10.29 13 Aditya Birla SL Small Cap Fund 3,314.0 6.64 22.66 2.57 11.28 14 UTI Small Cap Fund 2,665.8 5.05 21.66 2.28 8.50 15 Sundaram Small Cap Fund 2,184.8 7.55 26.39 2.41 11.19 16 PGIM India Small Cap Fund 2,127.2 -5.43 10.58 1.20 1.29 17 Edelweiss Small Cap Fund 1,755.6 6.18 25.18 2.43 9.70 18 Invesco India Smallcap Fund 1,736.5 9.18 26.09 2.65 10.69 19 Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund 1,607.4 4.04 19.41 3.29 9.07 20 ITI Small Cap Fund 1,213.1 9.75 25.44 2.77 12.04 21 Union Small Cap Fund 820.5 1.80 20.06 2.73 10.34 22 Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund 734.3 2.84 13.61 23 Bank of India Small Cap Fund 490.5 4.77 24.60 3.03 9.11 24 IDBI Small Cap Fund 154.6 -0.35 20.29 1.75 8.46 Average Returns % 7.05 24.41 2.70 10.08

(Source: ACE MF and Fyers; Data as on June 13, 2023)

If we look at historical numbers, small caps have outperformed large caps by a margin and valuations look reasonable. According to Arihant Bardia, CIO and Founder at Valtrust, over a 10-year period the small cap index has delivered much better rolling returns than large caps.

"Moreover, unlike large caps several active funds have consistently delivered alpha in small caps. This clearly sets a case for investing in small caps," he said.

Rolling return for the last 10 years 1 year 3 year S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index 20.90% 13.70% Nifty 50 Index 15% 13.00%

(Source: Valtrust)

Investment strategy

In general, equity mutual funds carry considerable risk, with small-cap mutual funds being more risky and accompanied by highly volatile returns.

Hence, Kavalireddi said small-cap funds are better suited for investing to meet financial goals at least five years away.

"While small-cap funds offer considerable scope for wealth building, aggressive or long-term investors with higher risk appetite and the ability to withstand large drawdowns during market corrections can invest in these funds," he added.

Considering the risk appetite of an investor, Anurag Jhanwar, Co-Founder and Partner at Upwisery Private Wealth said investors should choose to allocate 10-15 percent in small caps and consider it as the satellite portion of the portfolio.

"It is advisable to have exposure to small caps through active route, as all the stocks below 250th rank by market capitalisation fall in the small-cap basket. The sheer size of the small-cap universe allows fund managers to deliver consistent and superior returns with minimum overlap. The stock selection here varies as per fund manager investment style and evaluation criterion. It is important to understand the same and ensure that the investor is comfortable with the investment thesis and inherent risk," he said.

The ideal way to opt for small-cap exposure, Jhanwar added, is through creating a basket of 2-3 funds and investing through SIPs. While creating this basket, a detailed evaluation on risk return parameters and fund managers ability to deliver should be evaluated.