Investors bet big on small cap funds — analysts decode possible reasons

Small-cap funds are open-ended equity schemes investing predominantly in small-cap stocks, with 65 per cent of total assets in equity & equity-related instruments. Here's why investors are flocking to them now.

Investors chasing returns are flocking to small-cap funds, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data recently revealed. Of the total net flow of Rs 1.46 lakh crore into equity-oriented schemes, 15.1 percent or Rs 22,104 crore was invested in small-cap funds in FY23. This trend continued in FY24 (April and May), when of the total net flow of Rs 9,721 crore, a net flow of Rs 5,465 crore was into small-cap funds.

Additionally, t he total equity asset under management (AUM) of small-cap funds currently stands at a record high of 9.28 percent. In the past one-year, small-cap funds accounted for 30 percent of the net folio addition across equity mutual funds.

The trigger

The Nifty Small Cap 100 index delivered a negative return of 13.8 percent compared to the flat returns from the Nifty 50 index. Taking note of the underperformance and valuations difference between large-cap and small-cap funds, Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President, Research, at FYERS, said investors opted for small-cap funds in expectation of better returns.