Small cap funds remain investors' favourite in June: What's driving the rally and will this trend continue

Investors chasing returns are flocking to small-cap funds, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data recently revealed. Read on to know the reason

The equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 8,245 crore in June 2023 as against Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023. The category which remained investors' favourite in June was small caps as has been the trend for the quarter in the new financial year. Small caps garnered the highest inflow at Rs 5,472 crore in June 2023 versus Rs 3,283 crore in May 2023.

This comes at a time when smallcap index is also outperforming the headline peers. BSE smallcap index has surged around 6 percent in the last month, while it was up 30 percent in the last one-year period.

The rising inflows

Sustained foreign fund inflows, the anticipation of a favourable earnings quarter coupled with improving economic conditions have propelled markets to perform well in the month gone by, said Melvyn Santarita, Analyst - Manager Research at Morningstar India.