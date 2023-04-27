Skyrocketing rental rates: To buy or rent? Let Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath guide you

Rents are rising in India due to the large imbalance between demand and supply for living spaces following COVID. According to the data shared in Nikhil Kamath's tweet, there is not enough housing supply in metro cities to meet the sudden surge in demand for rentals after the pandemic.

Rent rates have been spiking in India recently. According to a report by Anarock research the average rent costs have risen in double digits across most major cities since last year. So what should you do at a time when rent rates are going higher and higher? Should you just buy a property rather than renting one?

Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath has an answer to this. In a tweet Kamath called the sudden spike in rent rates in India a short term phenomenon. Moreover, he said that if there were to be an equilibrium between the trends of buying and renting houses, he would prefer to bet on the former.

“Looks like a short-term phenomenon; as long as you can #rent at 3 per cent and #housing loan rates are over 8 per cent, this won't work. If I had to bet on house prices going down vs rent going up to reach equilibrium, my bet is still on the former," he tweeted on Thursday.

Rents are rising in India due to the large imbalance between demand and supply for living spaces following COVID. According to the data shared in his tweet, there is not enough housing supply in metro cities to meet the sudden surge in demand for rentals after the pandemic.

For cities like Bengaluru, house rent surged as much as 57 per cent for normal 1BHK flats in last one year. Within Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Rd & Marathahalli-ORR is witnessing the highest residential rental growth for a standard 2BHK home of 1,000 sq. ft. area. Sarjapur Road is another prominent locality with 20 percent in average monthly rent growth. Interestingly, in light of rising housing demand, Bengaluru has surpassed Mumbai, an eminent residential market of India in terms of earning rental yields.

Further the residential rents in prominent markets in Bengaluru are expected to rise further between 5 to12 percent in remaining quarters of CY2023.

Meanwhile when it comes to unsold rental properties as per Anarock unsold homes with developers across seven major cities fell 12 pc in the last five years, and time needed to clear these inventories have come down by half to just 20 months.