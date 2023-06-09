SIP contributions hit record high in May as investors continue disciplined investing

SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in rupee cost averaging and investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about market volatility and timing the market.

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) saw an inflow of Rs 14,749 crore in May 2023, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. In April, the same was registered at Rs 13,728 crore compared with Rs 14,276 crore in March, a fresh all-time high then. The number of SIP accounts stood at 6.52 crore for May 2023 compared to 6.42 in April 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.52 crore, compared to Rs 7.17 crore in April 2023.

SIP inflows are back above the Rs 14,000 crore mark after a brief dip in April, with investors continuing their disciplined investing that started more than two years ago, experts opine.

SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in rupee cost averaging without worrying about market volatility and timing the market. The rupee cost-averaging feature of SIP allows investors to buy more units of a mutual fund when the market is low and reduce the per-unit investment cost.

Details of new SIPs registered and discontinued during FY 23-24 are as under : (SIP Count in Lakh)

Month Total No. of outstanding SIP Accounts No. of New SIPs registered No. of SIPs discontinued/ tenure completed SIP AUMRs crore SIP ContributionRs crore Apr 23 - Mar 24 642.34 19.56 13.21 7,17,176 13,728 Apr 23 642.34 19.56 13.21 7,17,176 13,728 Apr 22 -Mar 23 635.99 251.41 143.15 6,83,296 1,55,972 Apr 21– Mar 22 527.73 266.36 111.17 5,76,358 1,24,566

(Source: AMFI)

Commenting on the same, NS Venkatesh, CEO at AMFI said, “We have seen consistent growth momentum in the mutual fund industry. Investors are choosing to invest in categories where they find value. This month, we observed the highest Assets Under Management (AUM) through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP). This indicate that retail investors have maintained their confidence in SIP as their preferred investment instrument for wealth creation."

According to Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President - Research at FYERS, the Nifty mid-cap index (8.8 percent) and Nifty small-cap index (7.63 percent) have provided better than expected returns to investors on a year-to-date basis.

"With RBI projecting GDP growth of 6.5 percent and inflation trending down from its peak levels, the prospects are bright for the Indian economy. Investors should continue with their equity investments through systematic investment plans which offer the advantage of rupee cost averaging and countering the market volatility," he said.