SIP contributions hit record high in May as investors continue disciplined investing

SIP contributions hit record high in May as investors continue disciplined investing

SIP contributions hit record high in May as investors continue disciplined investing
By Anshul  Jun 9, 2023 2:48:39 PM IST (Updated)

SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in rupee cost averaging and investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about market volatility and timing the market.

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) saw an inflow of Rs 14,749 crore in May 2023, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. In April, the same was registered at Rs 13,728 crore compared with Rs 14,276 crore in March, a fresh all-time high then. The number of SIP accounts stood at 6.52 crore for May 2023 compared to 6.42 in April 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.52 crore, compared to Rs 7.17 crore in April 2023.

SIP inflows are back above the Rs 14,000 crore mark after a brief dip in April, with investors continuing their disciplined investing that started more than two years ago, experts opine.
