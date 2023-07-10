homepersonal finance NewsNew SIPs registered in June highest till date, overall SIP inflows above Rs 14,000 mark for fourth straight month

New SIPs registered in June highest till date, overall SIP inflows above Rs 14,000-mark for fourth straight month

3 Min Read

By Anshul  Jul 10, 2023

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by Mutual Funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. Read this to understand how it fared recently

The number of new Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) registered in June 2023 were over 27 lakh, which is the highest till date, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. With this, the number of SIP accounts stood at 6.65 crore for June 2023 compared to 6.52 in May 2023.  The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.93 crore, compared to Rs 7.52 crore in May 2023.

The SIP inflows, meanwhile, inched lower to Rs 14,734 crore in June 2023. Inflows via SIPs had hit a fresh record high of Rs 14,749 crore in May. This is the fourth consecutive month of SIP flows coming in above the Rs 14,000 crore mark. A total of 11 new schemes were launched in June, adding Rs 3,288 crore of inflows.
The marginal decline in SIP could be attributed to June being the quarter-ending month, impacted by advance tax payments and other liquidity requirements by companies and individuals, experts say.
Commenting on new SIP registrations, NS Venkatesh, CEO at AMFI said, "As we look ahead, the record-breaking number of new systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations in June reflects a strong belief in India's growth story. India’s economic story is unfolding, GDP growth numbers are good, monsoon is good till now, and it is a benign environment for investors. We firmly believe that this is the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Indian Economic Growth story; for long term investors this is the period to explore potential of the markets.”
On overall AUM growth, he said that it is particularly encouraging to see money flowing into equity schemes, with small-cap inflows at an all-time high.
"This is the outcome of mutual fund houses' commitment to investor awareness, transparency, the comprehensive disclosure and factsheets, which have been instrumental in building trust among investors. Additionally, the impressive performance of corporate earnings further strengthens the case for investing in India," he said.
Details of new SIPs registered and discontinued during FY 22-23 are as under : (SIP Count in Lakh)
MonthTotal No. of outstanding SIP AccountsNo. of New SIPs registeredNo. of SIPs discontinued/ tenure completedSIP AUMRs croreSIP ContributionRs crore
Apr 23 - Mar 24 652.8544.2627.407,52,94428,477
May 23652.8524.7014.197,52,94414,749
Apr 23642.3419.5613.217,17,17613,728
Apr 22 -Mar 23 635.99251.41143.156,83,2961,55,972
Apr 21– Mar 22527.73266.36111.175,76,3581,24,566
(Source: AMFI)
SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by mutual funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. The SIP instalment amount can be as small as Rs 500 per month.
SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in rupee cost averaging and investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about market volatility and timing the market.
